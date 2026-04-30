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CMG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMG, HD, MO

April 30, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 67,337 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 14,708 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 5,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 34,576 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, HD options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Profit Quotes
 SGBX Videos
 Chase Coleman Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CMG
HD
MO

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