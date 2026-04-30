Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMG, HD, MO

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 14,708 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 5,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 34,576 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, HD options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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