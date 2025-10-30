Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMCSA, DIS, OWL

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 36,913 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) options are showing a volume of 68,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 31,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMCSA options, DIS options, or OWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
