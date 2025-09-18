Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLSK, HNRG, RDDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK), where a total of 384,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 31,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) saw options trading volume of 7,966 contracts, representing approximately 796,600 underlying shares or approximately 158.5% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,800 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 90,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.4% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 3,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,200 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

