Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLSK, APO, RIVN

September 19, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK), where a total volume of 76,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.6% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 24,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 10,470 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 95,857 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLSK options, APO options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

