Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLSK, APO, RIVN

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 10,470 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 95,857 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLSK options, APO options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
