Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLF, TRUP, RH

October 17, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 55,571 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 2,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, TRUP options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

