Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLF, TRUP, RH

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 2,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, TRUP options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
