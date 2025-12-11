Markets
CIEN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CIEN, CHTR, EQIX

December 11, 2025 — 03:46 pm EST

December 11, 2025 — 03:46 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 18,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 8,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 2,859 contracts, representing approximately 285,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, CHTR options, or EQIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

