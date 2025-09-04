Notable Thursday Option Activity: CIEN, BHF, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 20,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 6,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,900 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,211 contracts, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares or approximately 91% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, BHF options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

