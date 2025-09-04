Notable Thursday Option Activity: CIEN, BHF, BLK

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 6,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,900 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,211 contracts, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares or approximately 91% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, BHF options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OMEX
Institutional Holders of FNA
GIFT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.