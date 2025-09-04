Markets
CIEN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CIEN, BHF, BLK

September 04, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 20,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) options are showing a volume of 6,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,900 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,211 contracts, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares or approximately 91% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, BHF options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OMEX
 Institutional Holders of FNA
 GIFT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OMEX-> Institutional Holders of FNA-> GIFT Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CIEN
BHF
BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.