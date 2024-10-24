Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHRW, BCO, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 4,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,188 contracts, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 4,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

