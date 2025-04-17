Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELH, AMD, BHVN

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 371,121 contracts, representing approximately 37.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 21,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 12,678 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
