Markets
CELH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELH, AMD, BHVN

April 17, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 78,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 47,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 371,121 contracts, representing approximately 37.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 21,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 12,678 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, AMD options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Jeremy Grantham Stock Picks
 Funds Holding IR
 TEI Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Jeremy Grantham Stock Picks-> Funds Holding IR-> TEI Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CELH
AMD
BHVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.