Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCK, LC, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), where a total of 3,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 833,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,300 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 4,753 contracts, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 8,740 contracts, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,400 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCK options, LC options, or HOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

