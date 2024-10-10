News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCK, LC, HOG

October 10, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), where a total of 3,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 833,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,300 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 4,753 contracts, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 8,740 contracts, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,400 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
