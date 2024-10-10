Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCK, LC, HOG

LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 4,753 contracts, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 8,740 contracts, representing approximately 874,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,400 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
