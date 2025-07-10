Markets
BYRN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BYRN, Z, IIPR

July 10, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN), where a total of 5,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 586,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 112% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 523,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 20,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 16,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 2,861 contracts, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BYRN options, Z options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
