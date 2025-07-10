Notable Thursday Option Activity: BYRN, Z, IIPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN), where a total of 5,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 586,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 112% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 523,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 20,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 16,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 2,861 contracts, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

