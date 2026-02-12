Notable Thursday Option Activity: BURL, CHWY, MCK

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 38,828 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 3,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, CHWY options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
