Notable Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, MDB, AMD

November 14, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

November 14, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,993 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 299,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5050 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5050 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 15,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 359,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
