Notable Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, MDB, AMD

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 15,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 359,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
