News & Insights

Markets
BE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BE, TPG, LUV

March 20, 2025 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 32,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) options are showing a volume of 8,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of TPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares of TPG. Below is a chart showing TPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 66,929 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 22,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, TPG options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NVST shares outstanding history
 WBA 13F Filers
 Institutional Holders of SPIP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NVST shares outstanding history-> WBA 13F Filers-> Institutional Holders of SPIP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BE
TPG
LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.