Notable Thursday Option Activity: BE, TPG, LUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 32,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 17,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) options are showing a volume of 8,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of TPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares of TPG. Below is a chart showing TPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 66,929 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 22,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, TPG options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.