Notable Thursday Option Activity: BDX, PCT, DAR

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 25,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,400 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 15,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,900 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
