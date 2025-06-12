Notable Thursday Option Activity: BDX, PCT, DAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), where a total volume of 21,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.1% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 25,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,400 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) options are showing a volume of 15,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of DAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,900 underlying shares of DAR. Below is a chart showing DAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BDX options, PCT options, or DAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

