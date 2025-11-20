Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, NN, FSLR

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 5,699 contracts, representing approximately 569,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 10,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, NN options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
