Markets
BAC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BAC, NN, FSLR

November 20, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 161,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 5,699 contracts, representing approximately 569,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 10,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, NN options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TJX Companies RSI
 ETFs Holding NCT
 Institutional Holders of LTXB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TJX Companies RSI-> ETFs Holding NCT-> Institutional Holders of LTXB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
NN
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.