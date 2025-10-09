Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, COIN, ALK

October 09, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 155,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 162,224 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 172.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 21,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 56,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 17,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

