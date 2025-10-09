Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, COIN, ALK

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 162,224 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 172.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 21,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 56,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 17,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, COIN options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
