Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, LW, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 77,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3350 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 61 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3350 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 5,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,400 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 41,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

