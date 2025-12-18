Notable Thursday Option Activity: AZO, LW, BA

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) options are showing a volume of 5,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,400 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 41,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, LW options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FGMC YTD Return
ACRE market cap history
GFOR YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.