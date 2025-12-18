Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXP, MCD, NPO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 11,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 16,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) saw options trading volume of 801 contracts, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

