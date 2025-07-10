Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXON, ADSK, PLTR

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 10,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 456,022 contracts, representing approximately 45.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 26,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
