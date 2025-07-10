Markets
AXON

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXON, ADSK, PLTR

July 10, 2025 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total of 4,021 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 555,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 10,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 456,022 contracts, representing approximately 45.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 26,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXON options, ADSK options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
 FPI shares outstanding history
 MVC Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> FPI shares outstanding history-> MVC Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXON
ADSK
PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.