Notable Thursday Option Activity: AWI, METC, ISRG

Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC) options are showing a volume of 16,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,000 underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 15,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AWI options, METC options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Dividends
Institutional Holders of SVAL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XMHQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.