Notable Thursday Option Activity: AWI, METC, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), where a total volume of 2,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 233,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC) options are showing a volume of 16,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,000 underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 15,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

