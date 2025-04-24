Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, PFSI, FI

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 2,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI) saw options trading volume of 17,733 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of FI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares of FI. Below is a chart showing FI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
