AVBP

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVBP, GRAL, APPN

January 22, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP), where a total volume of 1,882 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 188,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Grail Inc (Symbol: GRAL) options are showing a volume of 3,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 330,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of GRAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of GRAL. Below is a chart showing GRAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 3,759 contracts, representing approximately 375,900 underlying shares or approximately 47% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,900 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVBP options, GRAL options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

