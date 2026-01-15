Notable Thursday Option Activity: ASTS, FTAI, EQIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 138,390 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 9,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,900 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 10,054 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 3,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

