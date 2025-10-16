Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPN, APPS, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total volume of 3,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 14,411 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

