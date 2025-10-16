Markets
APPN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPN, APPS, HD

October 16, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN), where a total volume of 3,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 322,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,600 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 14,411 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APPN options, APPS options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
