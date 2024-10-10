Notable Thursday Option Activity: APLD, GEO, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total of 72,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 10,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 9,344 contracts, representing approximately 934,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 19,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 6,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,400 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLD options, GEO options, or Z options

