Notable Thursday Option Activity: APLD, GEO, Z

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 9,344 contracts, representing approximately 934,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 19,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 6,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,400 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
