Notable Thursday Option Activity: APAM, GRPN, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), where a total of 2,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of APAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 597,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares of APAM. Below is a chart showing APAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 7,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 35,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

