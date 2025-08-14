Notable Thursday Option Activity: APAM, GRPN, NVAX

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 7,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 35,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
