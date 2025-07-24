Notable Thursday Option Activity: APA, VLO, CRM

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 29,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
