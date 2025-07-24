Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: APA, VLO, CRM

July 24, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 25,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 18,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 29,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APA options, VLO options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
