Notable Thursday Option Activity: AON, CPS, TWLO

October 30, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aon plc (Symbol: AON), where a total of 6,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 668,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) options are showing a volume of 1,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 13,219 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AON options, CPS options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
