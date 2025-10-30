Notable Thursday Option Activity: AON, CPS, TWLO

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) options are showing a volume of 1,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 13,219 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AON options, CPS options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
