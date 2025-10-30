Notable Thursday Option Activity: AON, CPS, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aon plc (Symbol: AON), where a total of 6,681 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 668,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) options are showing a volume of 1,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 13,219 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

