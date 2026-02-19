Markets
AMZN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, SMCI, AAPL

February 19, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 329,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 36,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 179,823 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 14,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 293,601 contracts, representing approximately 29.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 24,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, SMCI options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AEA Videos
 Cboe Global Markets RSI
 WST YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AEA Videos-> Cboe Global Markets RSI-> WST YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
SMCI
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.