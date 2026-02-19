Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, SMCI, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 329,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 36,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 179,823 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 14,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 293,601 contracts, representing approximately 29.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 24,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, SMCI options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

