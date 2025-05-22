Markets
AMSC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMSC, NVDA, RH

May 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC), where a total volume of 4,690 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 469,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.6% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,000 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.8 million contracts, representing approximately 180.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 91,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 8,174 contracts, representing approximately 817,400 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMSC options, NVDA options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETRM Split History
 IFRA Videos
 PBF shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETRM Split History-> IFRA Videos-> PBF shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMSC
NVDA
RH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.