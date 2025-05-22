Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMSC, NVDA, RH

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.8 million contracts, representing approximately 180.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 91,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 8,174 contracts, representing approximately 817,400 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
