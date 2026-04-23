Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMD, QS, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 627,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 62.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 47,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 189,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 33,017 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, QS options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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