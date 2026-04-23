Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMD, QS, GS

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 189,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 33,017 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, QS options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Utilities Dividend Stock List
FSBC Options Chain
Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.