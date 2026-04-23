Markets
AMD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMD, QS, GS

April 23, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 627,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 62.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 47,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 189,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.1% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 11,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 33,017 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 157.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, QS options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Utilities Dividend Stock List
 FSBC Options Chain
 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utilities Dividend Stock List-> FSBC Options Chain-> Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
QS
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.