Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMC, ASTS, FUN

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 207,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.5% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 15,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Del) (Symbol: FUN) saw options trading volume of 31,838 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 126.7% of FUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FUN. Below is a chart showing FUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, ASTS options, or FUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
