Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, FLGT, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 3,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 601,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) saw options trading volume of 2,013 contracts, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 35,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

