Notable Thursday Option Activity: AM, BYRN, LNG

Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN) saw options trading volume of 3,712 contracts, representing approximately 371,200 underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 21,479 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AM options, BYRN options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
