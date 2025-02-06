Notable Thursday Option Activity: AM, BYRN, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM), where a total volume of 27,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.1% of AM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 15,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AM. Below is a chart showing AM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN) saw options trading volume of 3,712 contracts, representing approximately 371,200 underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 21,479 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

