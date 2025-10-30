Markets
ALLY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALLY, CHTR, FND

October 30, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 26,836 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 12,290 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 13,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,700 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, CHTR options, or FND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

