Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALLY, CHTR, FND

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 12,290 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 13,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,700 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, CHTR options, or FND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of SPT
Funds Holding TZE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.