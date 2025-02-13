Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALHC, WMB, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC), where a total of 9,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 974,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 39,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,400 underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 16,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

