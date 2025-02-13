News & Insights

Markets
ALHC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALHC, WMB, W

February 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC), where a total of 9,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 974,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,600 underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 39,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,400 underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 16,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALHC options, WMB options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IWX market cap history
 SPGI Videos
 SNY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IWX market cap history-> SPGI Videos-> SNY Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALHC
WMB
W

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.