Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALHC, WMB, W

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) options are showing a volume of 39,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,400 underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 16,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALHC options, WMB options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
