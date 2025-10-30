Notable Thursday Option Activity: AI, ROKU, JOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 102,395 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 22,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 32,576 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 133.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) options are showing a volume of 2,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

