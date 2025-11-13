Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGX, UBER, NU

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 71,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,900 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 128,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGX options, UBER options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Consumer Shares
WPG Split History
Beyond Meat Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.