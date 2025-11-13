Markets
AGX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGX, UBER, NU

November 13, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 1,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 139,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 71,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,900 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 128,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGX options, UBER options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Consumer Shares
 WPG Split History
 Beyond Meat Historical Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Consumer Shares-> WPG Split History-> Beyond Meat Historical Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AGX
UBER
NU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.