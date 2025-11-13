Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGX, UBER, NU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 1,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 139,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 71,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,900 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) options are showing a volume of 128,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGX options, UBER options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

