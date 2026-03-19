Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGO, MP, BTU

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,926 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 19,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGO options, MP options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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