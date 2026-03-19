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AGO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGO, MP, BTU

March 19, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total volume of 2,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 227,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 36,926 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 19,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGO options, MP options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CEF Channel
 ETFs Holding QTWO
 Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CEF Channel-> ETFs Holding QTWO-> Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AGO
MP
BTU

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