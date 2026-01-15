Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, RZLV, DASH

Rezolve AI PLC (Symbol: RZLV) options are showing a volume of 125,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of RZLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 69,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of RZLV. Below is a chart showing RZLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 15,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, RZLV options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
