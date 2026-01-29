Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, CRCL, DECK

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 71,492 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,800 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 20,138 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, CRCL options, or DECK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of DMXF
Funds Holding CTST
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZIOP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.