Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, CRCL, DECK

January 29, 2026 — 04:04 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 172,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 31,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 71,492 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,800 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 20,138 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, CRCL options, or DECK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Institutional Holders of DMXF-> Funds Holding CTST-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZIOP->

