Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, EWTX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 30,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 7,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) options are showing a volume of 5,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 180,764 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 20,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, EWTX options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.