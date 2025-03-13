News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, EWTX, BAC

March 13, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 30,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 7,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) options are showing a volume of 5,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 180,764 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 20,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
