Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, EVR, RGTI

Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) options are showing a volume of 4,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.6% of EVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of EVR. Below is a chart showing EVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 437,048 contracts, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares or approximately 113.7% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 72,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
