Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, EL, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 39,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 24,413 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 8,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, EL options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.