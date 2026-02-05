Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, EL, WYNN

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 24,413 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 8,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
