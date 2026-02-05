Markets
AFRM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, EL, WYNN

February 05, 2026 — 03:51 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 39,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 24,413 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 8,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, EL options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mergers and Acquisitions
 MSOS Options Chain
 AGP Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mergers and Acquisitions-> MSOS Options Chain-> AGP Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM
EL
WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.