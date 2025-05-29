Notable Thursday Option Activity: AEO, WWD, BRBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total volume of 35,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 12,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) saw options trading volume of 2,065 contracts, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 11,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,400 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEO options, WWD options, or BRBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.