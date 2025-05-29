Notable Thursday Option Activity: AEO, WWD, BRBR

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) saw options trading volume of 2,065 contracts, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) options are showing a volume of 11,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,400 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEO options, WWD options, or BRBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
