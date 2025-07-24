Markets
AEO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AEO, BE, MATX

July 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 148,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 203.2% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 28,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 148,984 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 194.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 7,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.2% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AEO options, BE options, or MATX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding FSTO
 Institutional Holders of TDTF
 Funds Holding DOLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding FSTO-> Institutional Holders of TDTF-> Funds Holding DOLE-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEO
BE
MATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.