Notable Thursday Option Activity: AEO, BE, MATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total of 148,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 203.2% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 28,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 148,984 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 194.4% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) options are showing a volume of 7,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.2% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

