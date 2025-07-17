Markets
ADBE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, SOC, PRAX

July 17, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 32,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 18,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 2,403 contracts, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, SOC options, or PRAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 WIBC Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of EFA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Holdings Channel-> WIBC Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of EFA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
SOC
PRAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.