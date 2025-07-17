Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, SOC, PRAX

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 18,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 2,403 contracts, representing approximately 240,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, SOC options, or PRAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
