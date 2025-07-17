Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABT, PANW, CNC

July 17, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 30,443 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 22,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 70,371 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 23,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABT options, PANW options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

