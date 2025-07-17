Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABT, PANW, CNC

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 22,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 70,371 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 23,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABT options, PANW options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
HSTM Past Earnings
Institutional Holders of ZSAN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.