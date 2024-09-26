Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABR, LOAR, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total volume of 32,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 16,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loar Holdings Inc (Symbol: LOAR) options are showing a volume of 3,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of LOAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,200 underlying shares of LOAR. Below is a chart showing LOAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 419,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 74,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, LOAR options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

