Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABR, LOAR, AMZN

Loar Holdings Inc (Symbol: LOAR) options are showing a volume of 3,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.4% of LOAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,200 underlying shares of LOAR. Below is a chart showing LOAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 419,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 74,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABR options, LOAR options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LASR Options Chain
CBM Videos
Funds Holding BOWN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.